Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Curves In A Jeweled Bikini As She Embraces An Exotic Locale

Angela Simmons seems to be living her best life right now, given what she shared via her Instagram page on Saturday. The Growing Up Hip Hop star posed on the edge of an infinity pool with a luscious view behind her and her fans went wild over the breathtaking snap.

The Saturday afternoon post featured the reality television star wearing a two-piece suit from the line Bikini Crush Swimwear. She chose their “I’m Your Angel” set and it was a glamorous pick for a glamorous woman.

The white triangle top and side-tie bottoms were both bedazzled with jeweled accents. Angela added quite a bit of additional jewelry pieces to accessorize her look, wearing a belly chain, anklets, and a necklace. She added sunglasses from the Adonlife brand and wrapped her hair extensions in a colorful scarf.

“Girl!!!! That bathing suit is beautiful! And it looks hot on you!!!!” one fan of Angela’s commented.

This snapshot showed Angela sitting on the curved stone ledge of the pool, her bare feet resting on the wood floor. She leaned back and braced herself on her hands and cocked her head as she looked toward the camera.

Angela flaunted quite a bit of cleavage with this ensemble, and her toned abs garnered a lot of attention as well.

As gorgeous as the setting was, it was Angela’s confident and serene vibe that really generated a lot of love from her 6.7 million followers.

Nearly 85,000 people liked the breathtaking upload during the first couple of hours after she had first shared it. In addition, more than 750 people commented to reiterate their love for this look.

“Angela you are so sexy and beautiful,” someone praised.

“You look amazing as always,” another person noted.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star almost always looks bold and confident, and this time was no exception. However, this new peek into her current state of being suggested that she was feeling especially serene and content these days.

An Instagram post of Angela’s from Friday seemingly indicated that she and her beau are enjoying some time at the Stonefield Villa Resort in St. Lucia. In the comments of this new photo, quite a few people commented about what they thought was a glimpse of the luxurious Jade Mountain Resort.

Just a few days ago, Angela delighted her followers by revealing in another Instagram post that she is seemingly dating boxer Daniel Jacobs. Happiness clearly looks fabulous on the entrepreneur and reality television personality, and her supporters were thrilled to see her looking so fantastic.

“A man joy happiness and looking good keep on shining girl.. happiness looks good on you,” shared a supporter with a sentiment that certainly seemed to be a popular one among Angela’s fans.