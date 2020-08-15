‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Says She Would ‘Die’ To Be On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The high-end realtor is eyeing a 'RHOBH' diamond.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is making it clear that she wants to join the cast The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The luxury realtor and newlywed bride, 31, opened up about her diamond dreams to podcast host Brandi Glanville, where she admitted she’s eyeing Brandi’s old job on the Bravo reality show. The Drinking and Tweeting author starred on RHOBH for three seasons and was a guest or Friend of the Housewives on several more.

“I would love to be a Housewife,” Christine said on Brandi’s Unfiltered podcast, per E! News.

“I feel like I’m too young now and I know Erika [Jayne] and Dorit [Kemsley] are very similar to me so obviously I think that’s a conversation that would happen a few years down the line but I would die to be on Housewives.”

John Tsiavis / Bravo

On Selling Sunset, Christine is already involved in Housewives-like drama. She told Brandi she had no problem making her feelings known about Chrishell Stause’s divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and questioning the cause of the celebrity couple’s sudden split. Chrishell, who was married to the This Is Us star for two years, claimed she was blindsided by his divorce filing, causing Christine and the other realtors to talk about the strange scenario behind her back as Netflix’s cameras rolled.

“When people are like, ‘Oh my God! I can’t believe you commented on Chrishell’s divorce.’ I’m like, ‘Yah of course. I’m getting paid to. What do you mean?'” Christine revealed to Brandi.

She also dished that from “day one,” producers wanted the two of them to clash.

Netflix

Christine previously told Reality Live With Kate Casey, which can be listened to here, that she has watched various Real Housewives seasons for years. Obviously, if she were to join the franchise it would be the Beverly Hills-based show since she lives and works in that area.

The Selling Sunset star, whose opulent wedding to Christian Richard was featured on the third season of the Netflix hit, already admitted that she would get along best with Erika and Dorit, who are both over-the-top blondes like herself. Christine, whose own fashion game is on fire, praised the duo’s subtle fashion war. She also said she would probably have and “the most conflict with” Teddi Mellencamp and newcomer Sutton Stracke.

There is no word if Christine’s current reality show will be picked up for a fourth season. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing its milestone 10th season, with no definitive word on its 11th.