Chrissy Teigen Admits This Surprise Third Pregnancy Left Her Scared, Teases ‘Oh, It’s Quite A Story’

Superstars Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surprised the world earlier this week by revealing they were expecting their third child. The big news was quietly tucked into a video debut for his latest song and now she’s sharing some details about how this big baby news came together.

Friday evening, Chrissy posted a lengthy thread on her Twitter page sharing the details on discovering this third pregnancy. She started out responding to another person’s tweet and it seemed she was as surprised as anybody by how this fell into place.

As many of Chrissy’s fans know, she recently had a breast reduction. Given how large her baby bump is already, a number of people wondered if she had the reduction surgery knowing she was expecting.

Some people pointed out that it’s routine for women to be given a pregnancy test before procedures like this. Apparently, Chrissy’s experience was no exception. As she began her thread, she quipped that it’s quite a story to tell.

Chrissy said that indeed, she did this routine step and the results came back negative. However, she later discovered, that was not an accurate result.

“[A] few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before,” she explained.

She has always been quite open about the fact that both of her children, Luna and Miles, were conceived using in-vitro fertilization. However, that wasn’t the case this time.

Chrissy said that on the morning of the release of John’s new album, a few weeks after her operation, she figured she should do her monthly test. She prepared herself to go through her usual feelings of disappointment.

“I was not disappointed. But I was scared sh*tless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure,” she detailed.

From there, the entrepreneur says she prayed to the “boob surgery gods” that everything would be okay, and she said she was terrified heading into every appointment. Chrissy said that she didn’t think she could get pregnant on her own at all. So, when adding this complication into the mix of things, she felt as if the odds of this progressing smoothly were against her.

Luckily, it sounds as if all of the appointments have gone just fine. It doesn’t seem that Chrissy has shared a specific due date yet, but she joked in a recent post that this third time around has her looking quite big already.

“But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt,” she joked.

As Chrissy had promised, the story is a wild one.

Now that she doesn’t have to keep this huge news under wraps, it seems likely that fans can look forward to plenty of additional updates with her typically sarcastic style woven into them. She thanked everybody for their support and during this crazy time and people will be anxious to follow along during the upcoming months.