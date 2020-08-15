Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Stuns In Skimpy, Red String Bikini

Actress, swimwear designer and Instagram maven Elizabeth Hurley has once again ignited her popular feed with an incredible bikini snapshot. Her latest photo update — which was posted on Saturday, August 15 — featured the 55-year-old looking as hot as ever while posing in an ultra-scanty, red string bikini that offered a full-on display of her toned features, as well as a sneak peak at her tempting cleavage.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Hurley tagged her own fashion boutique, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, as the source of the seductive beachwear ensemble. Identified as the “Freya” on the firm’s official site, the tiny, two-piece garment is said to have been made from body-sculpting, Italian lycra. Whatever the material, the end result here was an alluring accentuation of Hurley’s stunning features for all of her 1.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the sexy snapshot, the slender Hurley was shown standing among a myriad of exotic trees, shrubs and other green vegetation beside a dirt road. Lush though her surroundings were, the Bedazzled and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star nonetheless owned the shot as she posed with one arm extended to the top of the photo frame while the other rested against her trim outer thigh on her left side.

As she did so, she also turned her body slightly to her right, allowing for a better view of how the outfit conformed to and accentuated her various curves and contours. The cups of her small, tight top were pleasingly affixed to her bust, allowing for a significant showing of cleavage while still providing an air of mystery about her bodily dimensions. In the lower third of the picture, Hurley’s narrow waist and hips were adorned with the bottom piece, which featured multiple parallel straps on both sides.

Meanwhile, Hurley peered directly into the camera and offered a sweet smile for the shot as her brown hair with blond highlights flowed straight down over her shoulders.

Hurley’s latest social media gem proved to be a big hit among her fan base, inspiring over 30,000 double-taps in well under an hour after the post had appeared on her feed. Moreover, her admirers weren’t shy about publicly sharing words of affirmation for the bold visual, filling the post’s comment thread with nearly 1,000 replies over the same span.

“It should be against the law to look that good,” opined one user.

“Woooooowww…” exclaimed another fan. “Bikini time.”

“Good lord woman! You are absolutely beautiful.” wrote a third commenter.

“Body of a 20-year-old,” said another. “Insane.”

