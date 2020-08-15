Vicky Aisha Stuns In Unzipped Latex Bodysuit & Bunny Mask

On Saturday, August 15, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the weekend by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo shows the 28-year-old striking a powerful pose in front of a white backdrop. She stood with her legs spread and placed both of her hands on her waist. She looked directly at the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a black latex bodysuit that had been unzipped to her navel, leaving little to the imagination. The skintight garment showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Vicky finished off the sexy look with a black bunny mask and a pair of matching thigh-high boots that elongated her lean legs. She also wore her platinum blond hair down for the photo.

In the caption of the post, Vicky requested her fans to give her suggestions for her “Supervillain name,” seemingly in reference to the fact that her ensemble looked like something a comic book antagonist would wear. She also encouraged her followers to click on the URL in her Instagram bio.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I’d go with superbunny,” wrote one commenter.

“Bad Bunny,” remarked another social media user, followed by a black heart emoji.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to compliment Vicky. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Stunning babe xx,” said an admirer, along with numerous red heart and fire emoji.

“Wooooow [y]ou are the most beautiful lady I have ever seen, you look so sweet and sexy, you are a divine temptation,” added a different devotee.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes.

The tattooed model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a tiny tie-dye bikini while sitting in an inflatable pool. That post has been liked over 36,000 times since it was shared.