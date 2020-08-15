Kylie Jenner Stuns In A Hot Pink Bikini

Kylie Jenner wowed her 190.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent upload to the social media platform. In her newest picture, which she posted on Saturday, August 15, the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul posed in a bright pink bikini that accentuated all of her assets.

Though Kylie did not tag the location of the photo, it appeared to be shot in the same tropical locale that she and her family are visiting for her 23rd birthday trip. Blue skies were juxtaposed with cerulean water. Palm trees stood tall in the distance, in front of a pool. Kylie leaned against a concrete wall, teal shutters open above her.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stood on a set of steps, bending one leg at the knee and pointing her foot towards the ground. She leaned back against the side of the building, one arm propped against the ledge, her hand touching the top of her head. Kylie tilted her head to the side and closed her eyes, her lips in a straight line.

The string two-piece top tied around her back and behind the nape of her neck. The triangular cups barely covered her voluptuous chest and ample cleavage. Her tanned and taut midriff was on full display.

The bikini bottoms dipped low on her abdomen, the strings tied into bows on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure and fit physique. The bold hue of the swimsuit stood out against her sun-kissed skin.

Kylie’s raven-colored hair was done up in an updo, with one loose strand falling across her face.

As for her jewelry, she opted to accessorize with a silver ankle bracelet.

Kylie’s millions of followers couldn’t wait to shower her in compliments and praise in the comment section of the update.

“I’m in love,” declared one social media user, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“You look gorgeous wearing this pink!” exclaimed another fan.

“That body,” gushed another, following up their message with a flame emoji and a smiley face with heart eyes.

“PERFECT,” wrote a fourth person in all-caps, including an “OK” hand symbol and a sparkle emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram post racked up close to 3 million likes and received over 15,000 comments in just 45 minutes.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kylie has been wearing neon hues throughout the vacation. Just yesterday, she shared another Instagram post in which she wore a pink ensemble, this one a more melon hue. In that image, Kylie rocked a bra and matching skirt while she sat in the sand.