Ana Cheri Showcases Her Bronzed Booty In A White Thong: ‘Happy To Stay In Bed’

Ana let it all hang out while lounging in bed.

Fitness babe Ana Cheri left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The model showed some skin as she told her followers in the caption of the post that she was more than happy to stay in her bed all day long.

In the sultry snap, Ana looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a some racy white thong panties. The lingerie was cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her round booty, which appeared to be bronzed by the sun. Her long, lean legs were also on full display.

She added a matching white tank top to the ensemble. The shirt featured thin straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders and clung tightly to her chest. Fans got a peek at her flat tummy as well.

Ana laid on her stomach on top of a bed made up with white blankets. She bent her knees and had her feet up in the air as she placed her weight on her elbows. She lifted her chin up and closed her eyes while wearing a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a tv, lamp, and wall decor could be spotted.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. She had the long locks styled in bouncy curls that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Ana’s over 12.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 44,000 times within the first 35 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 400 remarks during that time.

“Ahhhh!!! Slay girl!!” one follower declared.

“You are the most beautiful in the world!” another wrote.

“Bootiful… I mean, beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Woooo but how beautiful and that body of a whole goddess,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flashing her hourglass figure in revealing outfits for her online uploads. She’s often photographed wearing tight workout gear, racy lingerie, and tiny bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana recently piqued the attention of her followers when she sported a pair of skintight purple leggings and a matching sports bra that clung to all of her gym-honed curves. That post has garnered more than 4,000 likes and over 80 comments to date.