Donald Trump Will ‘Self Destruct’ Over Biden-Harris Ticket, Says Former Republican Insiders

Donald Trump is not going to be handling the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris very well. In fact, according to some former Republican insiders, the president is going to “self destruct” because he won’t be able to help himself in attacking thecandidates in ways that won’t help his campaign. Mica Soellner of the Washington Examiner wrote on Friday that among those who think the run-up to November won’t be good for Trump’s mental well being is his former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Manigault Newman recently talked to The Independent and said Harris, especially being a part of the campaign is going to do bad things to Trump’s state of mind.

“He’s not well,” She told the paper. “He’s his worst enemy, so the Biden-Harris ticket is formidable because it’s going to trigger him in ways where he’ll be all over the place.”

The former White House aide, who once had a very public falling out with Trump, added she thinks the Democratic candidates in the 2020 Presidental Election are going to drive him so note, he’ll end up self-destructing. She said he won’t be able to help himself when the smoke clears.

Manigault Newman was once one of the favored allies of Trump but when she was fired from the West Wing, she released a book that made dozens of negative claims about the former Apprentice star turned politician. Some of those allegations included that he was racist.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Another former Republican big-wig, Steve Schmidt said Trump is going to have problems because his campaign exists in a “fundamentally different” world than Biden and Harris.

“He has [1950s television housewife] June Cleaver, I think, pictured in the kitchen, being surrounded by large menacing black men,” Schmidt said, according to Soellner. “He’s explicitly saying that the black people are coming to your suburbs to live and do violence to you.”

Finally, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele told the reporter he believes Trump is going to say and do things leading up to November that will make people star on in horror.

Steele added that it’s the presumptive vice-presidential that is really going to get under Trump’s skin. Steele said she is a very “sophisticated, dominant African American woman,” and that is going to get under the candidate’s skin.

The predictions about an inherent meltdown from Trump came just a few days after the president launched some early attacks against the Senator from California, calling her a “nasty” person.