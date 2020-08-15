Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Her Stunning Physique In A Burgundy Bikini In Mexico

Morgan put all of her curves on display in the bathing suit.

Morgan Ketzner took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to show off her stunning figure in a skimpy little outfit. The model flashed her curves while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Morgan looked smoking hot while wearing a tight burgundy bikini. The skimpy top featured a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage. The garment also showed off her muscular arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as the emphasized her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the photo.

Morgan posed with her hip pushed out and one hand resting at her side. The other arm reached out to hold on to a railing behind her. She arched her back slightly and tilted her chin towards the ground as she gave a piercing glare into the camera. In the background, some bright over head lights were visible. Below her, a swimming pool could be seen. She geotagged her location as Mexico.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in soft waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Morgan has accumulated more than 497,000 followers on the her Instagram account. Many of those fans immediately began to respond to her new post by clicking the like button more than 2,700 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 130 messages during that time.

“By far the most beautiful on Instagram,” one follower wrote.

“Looking so truly one of a kind amazing,” another stated.

“Luv the bikini Morgs! Nice colour you Stunning girl!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are a rare gem in this world my dear. I love this bathing suit and you look simply amazing wearing it,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her gym-honed figure in skimpy outfits online. She’s been known to rock racy tops, sexy bathing suits, and tight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a white two-piece with a floral print as she showed off the incredible view behind her. That pic has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 700 comments to date.