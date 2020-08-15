Miranda Lambert Flaunts Legs In Cowboy Boots & Hot Dress While Sitting Poolside With Her Pooch

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram on Friday to show off her incredible figure as she rocked a hot outfit from her clothing line. Miranda opted for a short dress and a pair of cowboy boots as she posed with her pooch by her side.

The snapshot captured the country superstar sitting on a white, metal chair. Miranda was positioned in front of a pool that was outlined by a blue tile on one side. Behind her, there were a few chairs that appeared to be nestled up next to a bar. Miranda was all smiles as she placed both arms on the sides of the chair and crossed one leg over the other. She directed her attention to a well-mannered Golden Retriever who sat to her right.

In the caption of the upload, Miranda joked that she was enjoying the “dog days of summer” and she made sure to tag her brand, Idyllwind, to credit it for her alluring outfit. The singer opted for a colorful dress that flaunted her killer curves. The garment had different panels of fabric that were decorated with fun patterns. The top of the dress was black and white, and the middle had a few pops of color featuring an orange and red pattern that looked similar to a bandana print.

The garment was sleeveless and hit high on her shoulders while its sleek, v-neckline left Miranda’s collar bare. The bodice was tight on her waist, and the bottom had a daringly short hemline that showcased her trim legs. Miranda added a pair of brown cowboy boots to complete her sizzling look. The leather shoes had a pattern embroidered on the body, and the shadow in the photo revealed a sizeable heel.

The singer styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her wavy mane fell over each shoulder. She added a chunky turquoise ring and her wedding band to complete the ensemble.

The post has earned plenty of attention from Miranda’s loyal fan base thus far. Within hours, more than 78,000 Instagrammers expressed their approval by clicking the “like” button while 700-plus left comments.

“Such a wonderful woman. You are so pretty it isn’t fair,” one follower commented with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“I wanna come chill with you and your dogs, they’re so cute!” a second social media user exclaimed.

“You look amazing & so happy Miranda!! I’m so happy for you girl & i love your dress with the boots. So So Cute!!” one more complimented alongside a few flame and heart emoji.