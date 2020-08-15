Miranda Lambert Flaunts Legs In Cowboy Boots & Hot Dress While Sitting Poolside With Her Pooch

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram this past Friday to show off her incredible figure while she rocked a hot outfit from her clothing line. Miranda opted for a short dress and a pair of cowboy boots as she posed with her pooch by her side.

The snapshot captured the country superstar sitting on a metal chair that was painted white. Miranda was positioned in front of a pool that was outlined by a blue tile in parts. At her back were a few chairs that appeared to be nestled up by a bar. Miranda was all smiles as she placed both arms on the sides of the chair and crossed one leg over the other. She directed her attention to a well-mannered Golden Retriever who was sitting to her right.

In the caption of the upload, Miranda joked that she was enjoying the “dog days” of summer and she made sure to tag her brand Idyllwind the credit them for her sexy outfit. The singer opted for a colorful dress that flaunted her killer curves. The piece had different panels of fabric that were decorated with fun patterns. The top of the garment was black and white, and the middle had a few pops of color with orange and red that looked similar to a bandana print.

The garment was sleeveless and hit high on her shoulders while its sleek v-neckline left Miranda’s collar bare. The middle of the piece was tight on her waist, and the bottom had a daringly short length that showcased her trim stems. Miranda added a pair of brown cowboy boots to complete her sizzling look. The leather shoes had a pattern embroidered on the body, and the shadow in the photo revealed a sizeable heel.

The singer styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and her curly mane fell over each shoulder. She added a chunky turquoise ring and her wedding band to complete the ensemble.

The post has earned plenty of attention from Miranda’s loyal fan base thus far. More than 78,000 Instagrammers have expressed their approval over the photo by clicking the “like” button while 700-plus left comments.

“Such a wonderful woman. You are so pretty it isn’t fair,” one follower commented with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“I wanna come chill with you and your dogs, they’re so cute!” a second social media user exclaimed.

“You look amazing & so happy Miranda!! I’m so happy for you girl & i love your dress with the boots. So So Cute!!” one more complimented alongside a few flame and heart emoji.