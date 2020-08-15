Jessica Killings Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Skintight Workout Esnemble

American fitness model and actress Jessica Killings likely inspired thousands of fans to head to the nearest gym on Friday, August 14, with a new post on social media that displayed her fit body. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the new content with her 1.8 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 31-year-old Californian was photographed indoors for the snapshot. Jessica took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, posing from her front while her right arm was tugging on a lock of her hair.

She further emitted a sultry vibe in the image as she propped her hips out, smiled softly, and directed her eyes straight toward the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair, which featured blond highlights, was parted in the middle and looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

However, her famous and fit figure demanded most of the attention in the post, as she showcased her curves in a revealing and stylish workout ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a vibrant and sporty top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The salmon-colored garment did not conceal much of her figure as it was very tight, highlighting her assets. The top also featured a plunging neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage. Jessica was also able to display her toned core as the top was cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of black shorts that looked to be made out of a stretch material. The pants, which were very formfitting, especially showcased her slim waist, curvy hips, and pert derriere.

In the caption, she told fans that working out is a “big part” of her life. She also revealed that her outfit was designed by 1st Phorm, a health and fitness supplement company.

The eye-catching image amassed more than 20,000 likes since going live late Friday night. More than 170 followers also took to the comments section to shower Jessica with compliments on her figure, good looks, and ensemble.

“Can I have your body,” one user joked.

“I’m in love,” added a second fan.

“God bless you,” a third admired proclaimed.

“Gorgeous babe,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Jessica has shared a number of stunning looks to social media, especially as of late. On August 8, she sent temperatures soaring after wearing just a satin pink bra and pajamas, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 25,000 likes.