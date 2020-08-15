Anllela Sagra Showcases Her Flawless Physique & Insane Abs In Calvin Klein Underwear For New Instagram Videos

Colombian Instagram model Anllela Sagra shared two new videos via her page Saturday morning that caused a stir among her many fans. Both short clips showed her flaunting her figure while standing in her closet, and her unbelievably fit physique generated a massive reaction.

Sagra wore several pieces of Calvin Klein underwear for the new footage she uploaded. This is an underwear brand she clearly loves, as she’s previously shared other posts showing her wearing the brand.

In this case, she wore a gray bra along with white panties and gray briefs over them. She had the waistband of the modest briefs tugged down one hip just enough to show that something racier was underneath. In addition, she pushed the strap of the modest bra off of her shoulder on one side.

Followers could see a fair amount of Sagra’s cleavage with this ensemble, and a hint of her pert derriere was also visible as she twisted back and forth. She is known in large part for her rock-hard abs, and those were on full display.

“Beautiful! This picture speaks Dedication!” one person commented.

Both videos seemed to be taken by Sagra herself, and she chose not to show her face at all. Instead, she panned the camera up and down to focus on her midsection, with a few glimpses of her long, lean legs, busty assets, and bare feet.

Sagra simply wished her followers a good morning in her caption and it seemed this post helped to start people’s day off on a fantastic note.

“Calvin Klein’s greatest ad,” someone declared.

“Greek Goddess like physique. Stunning Chiseled Sculpted. Keep the good work. Best example for hard work and endurance,” another person wrote.

This new set of short videos prompted a big reaction from Sagra’s 11.8 million followers. Within just the first few hours that they were live on her page, they had already been liked nearly 80,000 times. More than 650 people commented as well.

“Damn, carved from granite #bestever,” another person praised.

The 26-year-old model seemed content to keep things simple for these quick clips. She didn’t add any music or do anything fancy, and she seemingly didn’t worry about the background one bit.

Several rows of sneakers could be seen on one side, almost all of them white. On either side of the closet behind Sagra, a couple of rows of hangers filled with clothes were visible. It may not have been a fancy or exotic setting, but the Colombian starlet’s millions of fans didn’t seem to mind and all eyes were on that jaw-droppingly phenomenal physique.