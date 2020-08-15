Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Amazing Figure In Skimpy Bikini

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni captured thousands of hearts on social media when she posted a playful new snapshot of herself on Saturday, August 15. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the content with her 20.7 million followers, and it instantly became a hit with her fans.

The 33-year-old glowed as she was photographed out by the pool. She took center stage in the shot as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, posing on the pool’s ledge with one knee propped out. She further exuded a cool, yet happy vibe as she smiled, directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens, and held up a toy water gun.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle and did not look to be styled as it fell around her shoulders in unkempt waves.

Still, Chiara’s famous figure clearly stole the show, as she displayed her curvy physique in a fashionable and revealing bikini.

She opted for a light blue bikini top that featured a pink and purple floral print and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment tightly hugged her chest, accentuating her assets, while its minuscule triangular cups exposed a great deal of cleavage, and just a hint of sideboob.

Chiara teamed the piece with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not offer much coverage. The briefs were designed with a low-rise skimpy cut that flaunted her hips and backside. Their high-waisted design further called attention to her toned midriff.

She finished the look off with a number of accessories, including blue sunglasses, some necklaces, a pair of earrings, and several bracelets.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean.

The image was quickly met with a large amount of approval and support from fans, amassing more than 196,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. Additionally, more than 500 followers headed to the comments section to praise the model on her body, good looks, and bikini.

“So beautiful and marvelous,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

So pretty, I have the swimsuit version of this bikini,” a second admirer added.

“Oh my god so beautiful,” a third follower chimed in, following their compliment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Fantastic,” a fourth individual declared.

Chiara has taken to social media to share many gorgeous shots of herself with fans while on vacation this past couple of weeks. Just on August 13, she wowed fans again with a post that displayed her in a white bikini while in the ocean, as reported by The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 294,000 likes so far.