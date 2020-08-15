‘Below Deck Med’ Star Jessica More Shares Her Relationship Status With Co-Stars Including Robert Westergaard

Below Deck Mediterranean newbie Jessica More shared her thoughts on her fellow yachties from this season of the hit reality show. The stewardess talked about her relationships with co-stars on Bravo TV’sThe Daily Dish podcast Saturday. She also provided an update on her romance with Robert Westergaard.

Jessica first clarified her friendship status with co-star, Alex Radcliffe. The two previously worked together, and the brunette insisted that things between them were strictly platonic.

“We kinda just created that bond where he’s like a brother to me. Nothing romantic ever,” she insisted.

One person that she was romantic with was the deckhand, Robert, and as viewers witnessed, the two had instant chemistry. Jessica revealed that she saw a spiritual advisor before joining the yacht and visualized what she wanted in a partner. She admitted that Robert came pretty close to her vision. The new reality star was “shocked that he said I love you” so fast. However, fans will have to watch to see what happens between them as Jessica revealed that they are “not on the best of terms” right now.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

As for whether she wants to confront the deckhand during a reunion, Jessica wasn’t sure. She did reveal that she wasn’t the only woman that had a negative experience with him, and that weighed on her. The stewardess was aware that she had the platform to discuss their issues, something that others potentially involved did not.

Some fans might be surprised that Jessica and Christine “Bugsy” Drake are friendly since the show ended. The ladies even met up in Bali after filming wrapped. The two had some disagreements over communication during recent episodes, although Jessica had only nice things to say about her former co-worker.

“Bugsy taught me a lot.”

As for other stars she keeps in touch with, Jessica still communicates regularly with Chef Hindrigo “KiKo” Lorran, Hannah Ferrier, and Malia White. The friendships she gained from appearing on the show also spanned the franchise. She regularly chats with Jenna MacGillivray, Ciara Duggan, and Paget Berry from the sailing version of the program.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this season has been filled with drama for the crew of motor yacht The Wellington. Chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier has been at the center of some controversy, and on the recent episode, her bunkmate, Malia White, sent potentially damaging photos to Captain Sandy Yawn. The images lead to accusations that she has drugs on board. The mother to be has called the situation an “absolute nightmare.”