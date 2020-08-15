‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reunites, Share COVID-19 Test Results As They Take Private Jet Ride For Group Trip

The Bravo stars reunited for a mystery summertime trip.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has reunited — and they are making it clear that they are COVID-free.

Amid a rollercoaster year that included a virtual Season 8 reunion and a major casting shakeup days later, several of the original stars of the Bravo reality show — including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and fired OG star Stassi Schroeder and her fiance Beau Clark — hopped on a private jet chartered by wealthy pal Randall Emmett, who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent.

On social media, the group assured fans that they were all negative for coronavirus before going on the trip together.

In a short video posted to his social media page, Randall shared footage of him, Jax, Tom, and Beau on a plane as he noted the “boys” are back together. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker also confirmed that they all tested negative for the virus amid the ongoing health pandemic.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, some fans questioned where Tom Sandoval was. The TomTom co-owner repeatedly butted heads with Jax last season.

Others questioned the group’s lack of masks and social distancing, with some calling it “irresponsible,” despite Randall’s disclaimer. But most commenters were happy to see at least some of the cast back together after a lengthy time apart.

The boys weren’t the only members of the gang traveling. Other pics and videos showed that the Vanderpump Rules ladies and former star Stassi were also on the trip.

Jax, who recently returned home from an extended trip to Kentucky following Brittany’s mom Sherri Cartwright’s medical emergency, posted a clip of his wife boarding the plane. In the caption to a separate post on his Stories, the Vanderpump Rules veteran added, “We all just got tested and we are all clear.” Several women could be seen on the plane in the background.

Jax also posted proof of his COVID-19 result, as did his wife, who added the cheeky caption, “We all tested negative before y’all get your panties in a bunch. lol.”

Brittany also shared a post of the group – including a pregnant Stassi – with the happy caption, “Crew is back together.”

While the group did not dish on their mystery destination, Jax did write, “See ya in a few LA.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast is known for their trips, and often touch down in Las Vegas or Mexico. Bravo’s cameras are usually rolling for the vacations, but the show is currently on a filming hiatus due to the health pandemic.