Kanye West Appears To Shade Taylor Swift In A New Tweet: ‘Not Gonna Use A Snake Emoji’

In a new series of tweets primarily revolving around emoji usage, it seemed like Kanye West might have taken a minor shot at Taylor Swift by referring to the snake emoji, Hollywood Life reported.

Long-time fans of Swift and West know that their infamous feud dates back to 2009 when the rapper interrupted the singer while she was accepting an award during the MTV Video Music Awards. The drama between Swift, West, and his wife Kim Kardashian, got even uglier in 2016 after the reality star publically accused the “Cardigan” singer of being a snake.

According to the couple, the country-turned-pop singer lied when she said West had not sought her permission to use a controversial lyric about her in his song “Famous,” which referred to her a b*tch.

Kardashian even leaked part of the phone conversation on social media, and Swift received massive backlash for being perceived as a liar.

Earlier this year, the feud took another turn when the full phone call between the two musical artists was leaked online and seemed to show Swift was telling the truth, after all.

Despite West asking Swift for approval for part of the lyric, he never actually asked if it was okay for him to use the now-infamous “I made that b*tch famous” part of the song, at least not in the video that has surfaced on the internet.

The reason many fans think West is yet again throwing shade at the 30-year-old is due to a photograph he shared of a snake on Saturday. The picture shows someone holding the reptile between a pair of silver tons.

Hollywood Life predicted that it might have been taken at West’s Wyoming Ranch, where he has been spending most of his time lately.

In the caption, he wrote that he was not going to add a snake emoji to the tweet since he was not sure if it was appropriate for a Christian to use one.

Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis ???? pic.twitter.com/CUR6SSRNqP — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

His tweet garnered tons of attention, racking up more than 34,800 likes and over 5,600 responses with dozens of users arguing whether or not it was indeed a dig at Swift or something innocuous.

Lending credence to the possibility West did not mean it as a dig was the fact he followed it up with several other tweets discussing emoji, claiming there are “so many lonely emojis man.”

“It’s folklore Christians can’t use the snake emoji. You can be fearless with emoji use. Speak now! Green snakes. Red. Whatever color. No harm to your reputation. It’s not 1989. T****r S***t,” tweeted one person.