Rachel Ward Stuns In A Colorful Crop Top & Matching Skirt

In her latest Instagram share, blond beauty Rachel Ward stunned her 611,000 followers with a gorgeous quadruple update in which she rocked a colorful ensemble. The photos were taken in Monte Carlo, Monaco, where Rachel appears to be spending some time on vacation, as she has shared several snaps from the spot over the past few days.

The outfit she wore was from the brand Comino Couture, and Rachel made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She wore a colorful crop top with long sleeves and a breathtaking pattern featuring shades of pale blue, pink, and plenty of delicate details. Thin white straps criss-crossed her chest, and a set of white bands stretched horizontally below her breasts for a unique look. The garment showed off a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and also flaunted several inches of her toned stomach.

She paired the crop top with a high-waisted skirt crafted from a coordinating printed fabric incorporating the same tones. The embellished waistband sat right at Rachel’s natural waist, highlighting her hourglass figure, and the fabric draped over her hips and toned thighs. The skirt featured lace fabric along the hem, as well as a white pom-pom trim for a playful vibe.

She added a few accessories as well, including a pair of earrings and a structured blue bag with a scarf wrapped around one of the handles. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style, and she posed in front of a brick barrier with lush greenery visible on the other side.

Rachel switched up her position in the second snap, showing off a few more of her accessories, including a ring on each hand and a bangle bracelet. For the third, she swapped her location and posed at the entrance of a luxurious-looking building.

She finished off the update by perching on a stone bench, looking like a glowing goddess as the sun highlighted her stunning features.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 6,100 likes within four hours. It also racked up 98 comments within the same time span.

“Beautiful outfit,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I love this outfit,” another follower remarked.

“You look fantastic in anything,” a third fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Stunning,” another commented simply.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a series of snaps from Monaco in which she posed on a balcony with ornate wrought-iron sides. She rocked a figure-hugging mini dress with buttons down the front and feminine ruffled sleeves.