Celeste Bright Slays In A Minuscule Pink Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes

Blond bombshell Celeste Bright went scantily clad in her latest Instagram snap on Friday night. The model flashed her fit figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was headed to St. Barths this weekend.

In the racy snap, Celeste looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a minuscule pink bikini top that showed off her ample cleavage. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders as well.

She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts hugged her curvy hips snugly and wrapped tightly around her petite waist while exposing her long, lean legs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the pic.

She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and a dark blue bucket hat on her head.

Celeste stood with her hip pushed to the side and one hand resting next to her. Her other hand tugged at the waistband of her shorts as she arched her back and gave a seductive stare into the camera. In the background, a stunning blue ocean scene and a sunlit sky could be seen.

Although her long, blond hair was covered with a hat, the locks spilled out in loose waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over both of her shoulders.

Celeste’s 661,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 27,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 240 remarks on the pic during that time.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Wowwwww Your look charming,” another gushed.

“You always look gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are just too much girly. This pic is hotter than the sun and you are a bright light to dazzle us all,” a fourth person declared.

The model appears to have no qualms about showcasing her fantastic physique in skimpy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a neon yellow bikini top and denim bottoms. She also sported a matching denim jacket for the shot. To date, that upload has reeled in more than 45,000 likes and over 470 comments.