Kiki Passo Flashes Her Incredible Curves In A Stunning Black Bikini In Miami

Instagram hottie Kiki Passo went full bombshell in her most recent upload on Friday. The model flashed her incredible curves while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sizzling snap, Kiki looked gorgeous as she rocked a teeny black bikini with white trim. The top featured thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and rested high over her curvy hips as they accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her round booty and lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck, rings on her fingers and bracelets on her wrist.

Kiki sat on a white counter top with her back arched. She had a newspaper in both of her hands and titled her head to the side. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Next to her on the counter was a black bag. In the background, a kitchen with white marbled walls and cabinets could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the golden locks in a relaxed up do and left a few pieces loose to frame her face.

Kiki’s over 1.2 million followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 66,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave nearly 600 remarks about the pic during that time.

“How did God create such a beautiful woman and I’m drowning in popcorn and pop tarts?,” one follower stated.

“You are of indescribable beauty,” another wrote.

“Looking so beautiful and Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Your Picture Is Very Impressive,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to putting her flawless figure in the spotlight. She’s been known to wear tiny tops, sexy bathing suits, and skimpy lingerie in her uploads on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently delighted her followers when she posed in a checkered top that laced up the front and flashed her underboob, as well as some unzipped shorts. That photo also proved to be a popular one. It has racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 840 comments to date.