Qimmah Russo Rocks A Red Sports Bra & Booty Shorts For A Gym Session

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot double update in which she showcased her sculpted physique. The photo appeared to have been taken in a gym bathroom or changing room, as Qimmah’s caption mentioned she was enjoying a “late night” workout.

Qimmah rocked a vibrant red sports bra that hugged her curves and showcased her sculpted shoulders and arms. The scoop neckline didn’t reveal much cleavage, but Qimmah placed her hands underneath her breasts in order to showcase her chiselled abs. She had a pair of black lifting gloves on, and the dark shade contrasted with the bright red bra.

She paired the skimpy top with equally sparse bottoms, opting to rock a pair of gray booty shorts. The shorts clung to her fit figure, with the waistband resting an inch or two below her belly button and the sides stretching across her hips.

Her sculpted legs were on full display in the look, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and white socks.

Qimmah’s hair was styled in braids that were then pulled up into an up-do to keep them out of her way while she got her sweat on in her gym session. She followed up the first snap with a similar one, continuing to flaunt her abs while shifting her hips just slightly.

Qimmah’s cell phone appeared to be resting on the counter nearby, and she also had a shaker bottle atop the counter. She stared directly at the camera in both snaps, showing off her toned figure. The space around her was fairly nondescript, with subway tiles in shades of white, purple and gray wrapping around the space, and a large mirror over top of a counter where guests could check out their appearance.

Qimmah’s followers loved the sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 24,600 likes within nine hours. It also received 268 comments from her eager audience.

“Keep up the great work. Your dedication and consistency shows. That’s all that matters in this game,” one follower wrote.

“Awesome physique,” another fan complimented, followed by a flame emoji and flexing arm emoji.

“I can think of something else we can be doing late night,” a third fan remarked flirtatiously, referencing Qimmah’s caption.

“Drop dead gorgeous perfectly stunning I want to eat you up,” another added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah flaunted her flawless figure in a black sports bra that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage and bright yellow underwear with straps on the sides that had bold lettering. She posed outdoors, looking smoking-hot in four sizzling photos.