‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Gives An Update On Her Friendship With Reza Farahan

It may not be over. Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid gave an update on her relationship with her former best friend and castmate, Reza Farahan, on Friday. The new mom took to Instagram stories to answer questions from some fans and provided an update on where the two stand now. The pair were at odds all last season, and Reza even took a restraining order out against MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight, after an incident at his home.

MJ left the door open to a possible reconciliation when responding to the question if she would ever be friends with Reza and his husband, Adam Neely, again.

“We’ll see,” she replied.

Many fans thought that the relationship was over after watching the last season of the hit reality show. Reza and MJ were at odds over rumors that his husband acted inappropriately. The argument went so far that the businessman sent angry texts to MJ while she was in labor with her son, Shams Francis Feight. The delivery was complicated for the star, and at one point, she was in ICU fighting for her life. Tommy was upset at the lack of compassion and support by Reza, went over to his home, and broke some flower pots in a fit of rage. Reza followed up with filing charges against the native New Yorker.

Another fan asked if MJ was invited to Reza’s recent birthday party, to which she replied, “no.” The original Shahs of Sunset castmember turned 47 last week and celebrated with some friends at a poolside bash at his home. Co-stars Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, and Mike Shouhed were all in attendance. GG posted a photo of the party on her Instagram page, and fans were quick to point out that something was missing.

“Congrats, Reza it’s one gorgeous pool I just see one thing missing… MJ,” one fan wrote.

A few shared that they were upset that the former best buddies were no longer.

“To me MJ and Reza not being friends it’s a crime it’s a goddamn shame and it puts a big damper on the whole show,” a follower wrote.

Viewers might get to see if the relationship between MJ and Reza gets repaired as the reality actress teased that there may be a new season on the horizon. While Bravo has not made any formal announcements on the fate of the series that made the cast famous, MJ indicated that “the word on the street” was that the show would return. She didn’t provide any further details.