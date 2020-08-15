Rita Ora Looks Like A Goddess In A Sexy White Bikini On Vacation

Pop star Rita Ora thrilled her 16 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling triple update that captured her joy on a recent vacation. The snaps were taken in Corfu Island, as the geotag indicated, and Rita mentioned in the caption that she stayed at the Ultimate Collection resort by tagging them.

Rita showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini that appeared to have a Grecian inspiration, given the draping of the top. The top featured two wide swaths of fabric that covered up her chest, leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage and underboob on display.

The fabric wrapped around Rita’s neck in a halter-style, and left her toned shoulders and arms on full display. In the first snap, she had a huge grin on her face while she placed both her hands underneath her chin, framing her face and showing off the tattoo on her upper arm. Her toned stomach was exposed as well.

Rita paired the top with matching bottoms that had a simple silhouette. The waistband of the bottoms came an inch or so below her belly button, and hugged her curves. The photo was cropped just a few inches below her hips, so not all of her legs were visible, but there was still plenty for her followers to admire.

Rita’s blond locks were wet, as though she had just taken a dip in the water, and she layered on a collection of delicate bracelets for a statement look. She stood in the middle of what appeared to be an oasis, with pools surrounded by greenery immediately behind her and the breathtaking blue sea visible in the background.

Rita flashed a more serious expression in the second shot, and in the third, was captured tucking her wet tresses behind her ears while continuing to show off her incredible physique.

Rita paired the steamy shots with a sweet caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 253,200 likes within one hour of going live, and also received 1,480 comments within the same time span.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote.

“That bathing suit is stunning on you! Can’t wait to check out @ultimatecollection,” another follower commented.

“You look so happy and are literally glowing,” a third fan added.

“So beautiful,” another remarked simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Rita shared another sizzling snap that appeared to be taken on vacation. She rocked an insanely skimpy black string bikini that left little to the imagination, topped with an oversized black cover-up. She accessorized with masses of gold jewelry for a glamorous holiday look.