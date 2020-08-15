Valerie Cossette Shows Off Her Hourglass Silhouette In Boyfriend Jeans & Crop Top

Canadian beauty Valerie Cossette took to Instagram yesterday to share a gorgeous photo that captured her enviable figure in all of its splendor. The Bang Energy elite model posed near the entrance to a lavish garden and was snapped in a small alcove overgrown with towering greenery. The choice of setting proved inspired, making the color scheme of her outfit truly pop and ensuring that all eyes were glued to her hourglass curves.

Valerie opted for a stylish pair of boyfriend jeans — a light-wash design that looked flattering on her fit body. The jeans had a low-rise waistline that left her tummy on display, and were decorated with subtle distressed details along the hip and thighs. A frayed rip gashed across one of her knees, flashing a bit of extra skin.

The sizzling brunette coupled the item with a white crop top that flaunted her busty assets. The button-down number had a revealing neckline that showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, and was open from the chest line down, teasing the tattoo on her midriff. The short sleeves showcased the impressive ink on her arms. The top was embellished with a delicate ruffled trim that added chic and femininity to the casual look.

The 27-year-old accessorized with a white purse, slipping on matching sneakers for comfort. A discreet pendant necklace adorned her décolletage, further luring the gaze to her buxom curves.

Valerie was standing by a metal bar gate, looking at the camera with a coy smile. She crossed one leg in front of the other, leaning on the side of her foot. She raised one hand at waist level in a graceful gesture that called attention to her curvy hips, all the while keeping her other arm alongside her body. Her purse dangled from her fingers, one of the long handles dragging on the ground.

The luxuriant vegetation projected a voluminous shadow on the wall behind her, engulfing the model in shade. Sunlight bombarded the outer portion of the wall, turning the alcove into a small oasis away from the glaring sun. Valerie acknowledged the fact with a plant emoji in her caption. The model tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of her ensemble, crediting the brand with a second tag on the photo itself.

The upload was very well received by her followers, who clicked the like button more than 33,700 times and left close to 400 comments under her photo.

“So gorgeous babe,” wrote tattooed beauty Vicky Aisha, leaving a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“Wow you’re incredibly beautiful,” gushed another fan.

“As always you have the most beautiful smile every,” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer.

“Everything looks good on you,” remarked one of her devotees, offering her a rose via emoji.

Earlier this week, Valerie showed off her bombshell curves in a sexy bodycon dress complete with a scandalous thigh-high slit. That post, which can be viewed here, has been liked over 67,000 times since it was shared.