‘The Bachelorette’s’ Hannah Brown Twirls On A Rooftop In Plunging Blue Dress

The Alabama beauty shared a joyous moment with her Instagram fans as she danced like a '70s rock star.

Hannah Brown wore a stunning blue dress and danced on a rooftop in a joyous new Instagram share.

In a lighthearted clip posted to her social media page, The Bachelorette beauty, 25, channeled her inner Stevie Nicks as she moves her body to the classic Fleetwood Mac song, “Dreams.”

Hannah was all smiles as she danced barefoot on a patio rooftop in a boho-style dress with a plunging neckline. The flowy dress was reminiscent of something the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman would wear back in the day. Four decades later, Hannah appeared happy and free as she twirled in the frock while flipping her sandy blonde hair to the 1977 soft rock classic that was released 17 years before she was born.

In a caption shared with her 2.7 million followers, Hannah confirmed that the dress she was wearing was made for “twirling.” The Bachelorette star did not tag the location of her dance party but did post the band name and song that she was dancing to.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends raved about Hannah’s carefree look and how happy she appears to be. Many asked the reality star where she bought the dress, with several tagging the retailer Free People.

“BEACHY BAGE,” wrote Hannah’s Bachelor co-star Hannah Godwin.

” I love this song soooo much. You look beautiful,” added Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Emma Slater.

“Love your vibe lately,” a third fan wrote. “Just pure joy.”

“You’re always a mood,” another wrote of The Bachelorette star.

Indeed, after going through a rough period earlier this year after blurting out an inappropriate word during an Instagram Live session, Hannah appears to have weathered the storm. She seems to be in a much happier place and her Instagram feed reflects her mood. The blue dress is just one of the Alabama beauty queen’s fun looks this summer. In recent weeks, she has posed wearing overalls and a fun sun hat and a fruit-covered pajama set.

As for her music choice for her most recent post, Hannah picked a tune that seems to match perfectly with her dress and the vibe she was feeling. In the past she has admitted that she favors county music, telling The Tennessean last summer that country music comes synonymous with her southern upbringing. But she also added that she appreciates “different talent” and that different songs and artists resonate with various times in her life and have played a unique role in who she is now.