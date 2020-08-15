Gwen Stefani Goes On Shopping Spree In Blake Shelton’s Gift Shop In Cute Video

Gwen left Blake's bar with a few souvenirs.

Gwen Stefani helped Blake Shelton give fans a virtual tour of his Ole Red venue located in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. On Friday, a video of their visit was shared on the official Twitter page for the bar, restaurant, and concert hall.

The footage was filmed back in March near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Gwen revealed that the area was on lockdown, so the building was completely empty. The 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman looked fabulous as always in a white sweatshirt with long fringe on the sleeves. She dressed up her casual top with a few gold stacked necklaces, including her diamond-encrusted nameplate chain. She wore her iconic platinum blond locks down.

As for her cowboy beau, the 44-year-old “God’s Country” hitmaker showed off his own signature style in a black button-up shirt and blue jeans. He was rocking a mullet at the time the video was shot. His salt-and-pepper locks were shaved on the sides, while curls covered his neck in the back.

Gwen was behind the camera, but she occasionally turned it on herself. She couldn’t resist cracking a joke about her boyfriend’s physique when she came across a life-sized cardboard cutout of him.

“Blake, you have not at all gained any weight on your lockdown,” she said.

The fashion enthusiast’s favorite part of the tour seemed to be the gift shop. She called it “crazy” and revealed that she didn’t even know that her boyfriend had a gift shop. Gwen also informed her viewers that she was going to pick out a few items to take home with her since she hadn’t been able to do any shopping in a while.

She told her partner that she wanted two Ole Red sweatshirts “for free,” and she tried on a trucker hat. It seemed that Blake also caught the the shopping bug. He found a few things he liked, including a red bandanna with the words “Can’t hold my licker” printed on it. His sweet hound dog, Betty, was with him, so she modeled the kerchief.

“Found her size,” he said. “She got herself a new shirt.”

The “Hell Right” singer also grabbed three bottles of spice blends labeled “Good Sh*t,” “Special Sh*t,” and “Aw Sh*t.”

Back in March, @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani stopped by Ole Red Tishomingo! Check out the misbehavin' they got in to… Shop their picks here: https://t.co/QDZvaCOHb0 pic.twitter.com/hvxHjHXZud — Ole Red (@OleRed) August 14, 2020

Gwen couldn’t contain her excitement when they left the gift shop with a large bag full of items. The couple then headed over to a separate building called the “Dog House.” Betty helped them with this part of the tour by getting up on the concert venue’s stage, obeying a command to “sit,” and wagging her tail between her legs.

