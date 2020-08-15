Nina Serebrova Flaunts Pert Derriere In Distressed Denim Shorts On Instagram

Russian beauty Nina Serebrova treated her Instagram followers to an eyeful of her perky posterior and hourglass curves on Friday. The Bang Energy elite model posted two photos that portrayed her from behind, flaunting her assets in distressed denim shorts and a strappy white top that exposed her supple back.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Brickell, Downtown Miami. While the snaps captured a stunning view of the urban architecture, Nina’s sizable showing of skin in the skimpy ensemble made for a stimulating visual, leading followers to gush over her beauty and sexy appearance in the comments section of the post.

The stunner opted for high-rise jeans to accentuate her lithe waistline, which was further emphasized by the barely-there top. The item featured a set of straps that wrapped around her midriff a number of times, crisscrossing over her waist. Another pair of straps intersected across her shoulder blades, adding symmetry to the number. The narrow top appeared to feature small, ruched cups that teased a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

Meanwhile, the trendy bottoms caught the eye with numerous frayed details gashing across the buttocks and back pockets. The shorts hugged her hips, highlighting her enviable curves, and were adorned with a fringe trim that drew the eye to her thigh.

Nina accessorized with massive hoop earrings, pulling up her raven tresses into a chic bun to allow the eye-catching jewelry to be seen. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, calling attention to her gorgeous features.

The sizzling brunette posed out on a balcony for the steamy shots, and was sitting backwards on a chair right by the transparent glass banister. She leaned her elbows on the railing and looked out into the distance, taking in the scenery. Nina put on a tempting display, arching her back and sticking out her rear end for the camera. The model appeared to be barefoot, giving off nonchalant vibes. Sunlight illuminated her toned body and beautiful face, accentuating her glowing tan. A lavish green plant by her side made the color scheme of her outfit truly pop.

In the post’s caption, Nina tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the curve-flaunting ensemble, adding a blue heart emoji to convey her love for the denim look. Followers seemed to share her opinion, many of her devoted fans and fellow models leaving affectionate phrases and various strings of loving emoji in the comments section.

“You look fabulous #denimday,” wrote one person.

“Ripped looks amazing,” read another comment.

“So beautiful,” chimed in Chilean beauty Daniella Chavez.

“Everything,” commented Instagram sensation Valeria Orsini.

Fellow Bang Energy babe Dasha Mart and Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse also noticed the hot pics, leaving a heart and three heart-eyes emoji, respectively.

The photos racked up more than 28,500 likes and a little shy of 240 comments overnight.