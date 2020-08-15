‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 41, Flaunts Toned Legs Dancing In Daisy Dukes

The mom of three showed off her tanned pins and her dance moves.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga stunned her 2.1 million followers in a new Instagram update on Friday, August 14. The 41-year-old mom of three looked years younger than her age in a new photo and video as she danced around in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes.

Melissa put her tanned and toned legs on full display. The first media was a photo that showed her as she leaned back on a banister while she posed on a stretch of outdoor wooden steps.

The reality star arched her back and looked up as her long, brunette hair cascaded down. She leaned on her elbows and bent her left leg with her right stretched out in front of her.

It was obvious that Melissa’s spent a lot of time in the gym, as her legs looked super toned in her light blue denim cut-off short shorts with a frayed hem. She paired the high-waisted bottoms with a skintight light pink square neck tank top that perfectly showcased her enviable figure and tanned skin.

She highlighted her super slim waist with a black belt and kept things comfortable in white sneakers.

But it wasn’t all stationary posing for Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law and co-star, as she also gave fans a look at her dance moves.

The second media in the upload was a Boomerang-style video that showed Melissa dancing. She seductively swivelled her hips and moved her arms while she stepped down with her left foot.

Her long hair flowed down over her left shoulder and her large hoop earrings swung as she moved.

Melissa’s geotag suggested she was spending some time a little outside of her home of the Garden State at Lake George in New York.

In the caption, she borrowed the infamous line from the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing.

The upload caught the attention of a number of famous faces.

“OKAYYYY DIRTY DANCING,” Jersey Shore star Snooki commented.

Vanessa Lachey wrote in the comments section, “Yessssssss!” with a fire and a heart emoji.

“Love it!,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley told Melissa with a red heart.

The upload has received almost 60,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in 12 hours.

The new social media update came after the Envy boutique owner put her flawless body on display in another photo earlier this month that showed her soaking up the sun with her older sister, Kim Pirrella. The two flashed some skin in their swimwear while they floated around on the water on inflatables.