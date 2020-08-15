‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Drama, Drugs & A Promise To An Ex

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers for the week of August 17 tease drama, drugs, and a promise to an ex. As Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) pick up the pieces of their lives, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) plots to keep them apart, per Soaps. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) needs her pain medication but is Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) willing to bend the rules?

Monday, August 17 – Brooke Turns To Eric

Brooke will turn to Eric Forrester (John McCook), her longtime confidante and Ridge’s father for advice. Eric, who is a firm “Bridge’s” supporter, will encourage her to look after herself and fight for the man she loves.

Ridge tells Steffy that he and Brooke are no longer married. Steffy is stunned when she hears that her father married Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) while they were in Vegas.

Brooke will also confront Quinn. She knows that Eric’s wife is happy that Ridge and Shauna are husband and wife.

Tuesday, August 18 – The Last Word

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will get the last word when she and Quinn face off.

At the end of her rope, Steffy decides to get real and tell Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) the truth about how much pain she’s in. As seen in the image below, she’s still struggling and needs her medication.

Suffering way more than she’s letting on, Steffy takes her last pain pill on today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/npFazysCRz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2020

Wednesday, August 19 – Ridge Seeks Forgiveness

After sharing her vulnerabilities with her brother, Steffy receives a sweet message from Thomas. He encourages his sister to do the right thing. It appears as if he may suggest that Steffy asks her doctor to refill her prescription.

Ridge knows that he needs to make right with Brooke after breaking her heart. He will offer her a sincere apology and ask her to forgive him for his rash mistakes.

Thursday, August 20 – A Drug Dilemma

Ridge and Brooke look back at their very tumultuous past year. Although they experiences many lows, they also loved each other as seen in the above image.

Dr. Finnegan receives a plea for help from Steffy. Previously, she told him that her pain levels were getting better. He then told her that he would move her onto a high dose of ibuprofen instead of continuing with the prescription painkillers. However, Steffy has changed her tune and says that she is in agony and needs a refill. Finn faces an ethical dilemma as he needs to decide if he will bend the rules for Steffy.

Friday, August 21 – A Forever Promise

Quinn is determined to keep Ridge and Brooke apart. She figures that if she can throw Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in the mix, Ridge may not forgive Brooke for another entanglement with the media mogul.

Ridge is convinced that he and Brooke are destined to be with each other. He will then make her a promise that he will make everything right again.