‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater Feels ‘Cheeky’ In A Swimsuit While Posing Beside Bruno Tonioli & Len Goodman’s Pics

Emma Slater wore a yellow one-piece that was a big hit with her fans.

Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater gave her fans a look inside her closet while she was showing off a cute textured swimsuit. The stunning snapshot was uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday evening, and it amassed more than 11,000 likes over the span of five hours. While many of the British dancer’s followers were likely focused on her bathing suit’s revealing back, she directed their attention to the unusual decor on the wall beside her closet.

Someone had taped two pictures near the door. It looked like they were both printed out on paper, and Emma identified the people in them as DWTS judges Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman. Bruno was posing on the red carpet at an event in his photo, while Len was pictured sitting in his judge’s seat on the DWTS set. His head was out-of-frame.

In addition to acknowledging the pictures’ presence in the caption of her Instagram post, Emma also wrote that she “felt cheeky” in the yellow one-piece she was photographed modeling. This is likely because the garment had high-cut legs that bared a bit of her peachy backside. The bathing suit was constructed out of ribbed fabric that fit her like a glove. It showcased her washboard stomach, strong back, toned thighs, and perky bust. The sleeves were adjustable spaghetti straps.

Emma displayed perfect posture as she stood in profile. She turned her head to the side to gaze at the camera over her shoulder, and the camera captured her parting her full lips. She wore most of her blond hair clipped back and styled in soft spiraling curls. Two tendrils were left free to frame her heart-shaped face. Her tresses were painted with faint pink highlights.

Emma’s closet was full of bright and colorful apparel, including a number of pieces that appeared to be dance costumes decorated with sparkly sequins.

Emma received some love from her sweet husband, fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber, in the comments section of her post.

“Who’s that hot stufff!!!!” the Aussie dancer wrote.

The sunny hue of Emma’s maillot was a hit, with many of her other Instagram followers commenting on how great it looked on her.

“Perfect color to match your positive personality,” one fan opined.

“You are so freaking beautiful any color looks gorgeous on you,” gushed another person.

“Ems! Yellow is definitely your color and…WOW. That is all,” said yet another admirer.

Emma was also rocking a bathing suit in a recent video that showed her wiping out on a body board during a trip to the beach with Sasha. She revealed that her fall left a mark on her derriere.