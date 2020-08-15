Lindsey Vonn Rocks Cheeky Red Bikini For Dance With PK Subban: ‘Should Have Been Married By Now’

Lindsey and PK enjoyed their romantic getaway.

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn missed her planned wedding date, but she revealed that there was a bright side of her delayed nuptials in the Instagram update that she shared on Friday night. The retired competitive skier uploaded a video to her account that showed what she did instead, and it involved a little bikini and a lot of romance.

The video footage was filmed during Lindsey’s getaway with her fiance, NHL player P.K. Subban. In the caption of her post, Lindsey said that the two of them would already be husband and wife, but the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly forced them to change their marriage plans. However, it didn’t stop them from taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple headed to the tourist hotspot to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their engagement, and it looked like they were enjoying themselves as they shared a romantic dance at the Nobu Hotel luxury resort.

The couple made a perfect pair in their breezy beachwear. Lindsey rocked a bright red bikini that included a sliding triangle top and low-rise bottoms. She also wore a long white linen shirt with an open front. The garment’s hemline reached her muscular calves, but when she spun around, a breeze blew the lightweight shirt up to reveal a glimpse of the cheeky back of her bikini bottoms. Lindsey also showed off her sculpted abs as she moved across the floor of a large pavilion with a thatched roof. She completed her look with colorful patterned slide sandals and black wayfarer sunglasses. Her hair was styled in a chic topknot.

P.K. also added a pop of color to his outfit by rocking pink swim trunks. He coordinated his ensemble with his fiancee’s by wearing a white shirt, but his had a much shorter hem and was partially buttoned in the front. He completed his look with brown flip-flops and sunglasses with round lenses.

The two lovebirds had huge smiles on their faces as they danced to music played by a live mariachi band. P.K. spun his fiancee around a few times, and he dramatically dipped her back at the end of the song. In the caption of her post, Lindsey revealed that the band was a surprise from her future husband.

The athlete’s Instagram followers enjoyed getting to see her share such a sweet moment with her man.

“I couldn’t love this more,” wrote Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek.

“You two are precious. Congratulations,” another message read.

“You two are adorable and you are my total fitness goals!!! Rock on girl!” a third person chimed in.

“Such a great looking couple,” wrote a fourth admirer.