Alexis Ren Puts Cleavage On Show In Sexy Black Dress

Alexis Ren shared a hot new photo with her Instagram fans today, and it’s received lots of positive attention. She posed in a sexy black dress and showed off her cleavage for the occasion.

She posed facing the camera straight-on and hugged herself, glancing to the side and giving a hint of a smile with her lips closed. The wind was blowing and gave her hair some volume, and she exuded summery vibes.

The dress had a low neckline that flattered her figure, and it featured very thin straps. Her bikini tan line was visible, and it was hard to miss her deep tan. The rest of the ensemble was difficult to discern thanks to the crop of the photo — it only showed her from her waist up. Along the edge of the dress that was lit up, it looked to have a green tone.

Alexis accessorized simply with earrings, a charm necklace, and a bracelet.

Directly behind her was a rectangular pool with brick alongside it. The water sparkled in a bright blue-green tone. Also, a building was partially visible, and there were lots of tall trees including palm in the backdrop. The sun was shining down and lit up Alexis’ one one side and the lighting left her skin looking flawless. The skies were clear, and the sun looked to be on the right side of the frame.

The update has garnered over 394,000 likes so far and her admirers flooded the comments section with their compliments.

“Ahhh you’re so beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“Blonde is so you,” declared another social media user.

Alexis hasn’t had blonde hair for a long time. In fact, she was a brunette until just recently. But her new color has seemed to be a huge hit among her fans as there always seems to be someone that comments on the new look.

“Sweet sweet perfection baby! i love you so much!” exclaimed another social media user.

In addition, Alexis took to the platform to share another flirty snap two days ago. That time, she lied on a colorful and graphic towel on a well-manicured lawn. She rocked a tiny black bikini and propped up her knees and placed her hands by her head. She wore her hair down and lied on her locks, and was apparently soaking up the rays as she smiled with her lips closed. There was also a large dog beside her head.