Alexis Ren Puts Cleavage On Show In Sexy Black Dress

Alexis Ren shared a hot new photo with her Instagram fans today, and it has received lots of positive attention. She posed in a sexy black dress and showed off her cleavage for the occasion.

She posed facing the camera straight-on and hugged herself, glancing to the side and offering a hint of a smile with her lips closed. The wind was blowing and gave her hair some volume, and she exuded summery vibes.

The dress had a low neckline that flattered her figure, and it featured very thin straps. Her bikini tan line was also visible in the shot. The rest of the ensemble was difficult to discern thanks to the crop of the photo, which only showed her from her waist up. The dress appeared to have a green tone, based on the edge that was lit up.

Alexis simply accessorized with earrings, a charm necklace, and a bracelet.

Directly behind her was a rectangular pool with bright blue-green water and brick tiles next to it. A building was partially visible, and there were lots of tall trees in the backdrop, including some palm trees. The sky was clear and the sun was shining down on Alexis on the right side of the frame, leaving her skin looking flawless.

The update has garnered over 394,000 likes so far, and many of her admirers flooded the comments section with their compliments.

“Ahhh you’re so beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“Blonde [sic] is so you,” declared another social media user.

Alexis hasn’t been a blonde for a long time. In fact, she was a brunette until just recently. But her new hair color has seemed to be a huge hit among her fans as there always seems to be someone that comments on the new look.

“Sweet sweet perfection baby! i love you so much!” exclaimed another social media user.

In addition, Alexis took to the platform to share another flirty snap two days ago. That time, she lay on a colorful and graphic towel on a well-manicured lawn. She rocked a tiny black bikini and propped up her knees, placing her hands by her head. She wore her hair down, apparently soaking up the rays as she smiled with her lips closed. A large dog lay down next to her head.