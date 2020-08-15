Lea Michele Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump As Due Date Approaches

Lea Michele gave fans what could be one of the final glimpses of her baby bump before the arrival of her first child.

The Glee actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a close-cropped shot of her growing midsection. The snap showed her cradling her belly while wearing a dark-colored shirt. The picture was a hit, garnering more than 300,000 likes from among her 6.4 million followers in just a few hours.

The snap also captured some viral attention beyond social media, including a write-up from the U.K.’s Metro that noted it was a rare occurrence for her to share content related to her pregnancy. Though her Instagram feed does have a few other images that show off her growing midsection, Michele have been largely private about her journey to motherhood. The picture shared on Friday, like many of her other recent posts, had no caption and the comment section disabled.

The Daily Mail noted that she has not posted anything related to her pregnancy since May.

Some of the social media absence appeared related to allegations that Michele created a toxic atmosphere for co-stars on set. As The Daily Mail noted, fellow Glee actress Samantha Ware claimed that Michele terrorized her behind the scenes, leading Michele to take a long break from social media and leaving fans with no updates on the pregnancy that she had announced just weeks before.

Michele at the time issued an apology that made reference to her becoming a mother for the first time.

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me,” she shared, via the Metro’s report.

Michele returned to Instagram last month to pay tribute to fellow Glee star Naya Rivera, who died in a boating accident with her daughter in California. Michele also paid tribute to her lost love and co-star Cory Monteith, who died in 2013 at the age of 31.

Friday’s picture was the clearest image that fans have seen of Michele’s baby bump in weeks. She did take to Instagram earlier in the month to share a long-range shot of herself wearing what appeared to be workout pants and a sports bra while taking a hike, but the actress was slightly turned away from the camera and her midsection was not fully visible.