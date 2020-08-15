NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant’s Return Could Pose Major Concern On Nets’ Future Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets may not be currently considered as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, but things are expected to dramatically change once their two main men, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, return from injury and succeed to regain their All-Star forms. Once a healthy Durant and Irving rejoin their roster, the Nets would undoubtedly turn from an average playoff contender into one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. However, while most people are excited two see KD and Uncle Drew play together in Brooklyn, there are some who have concerns about how their return to the court could impact the team’s future in the 2020-21 NBA season.

In a recent appearance on Undisputed, which is currently posted on Twitter, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed several topics, including what should be expected of the Nets next year. Though he admitted that the return of Durant and Irving would make the Nets “special,” Sharpe thinks that it could also have a negative effect on Caris LeVert, whom they selected as the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

“They can be special, but I just don’t know how it’s going to work,” Sharpe said, as transcribed by Essentially Sports. “You’ve got KD and Kyrie that’s going to need the ball. Caris LeVert, we saw what he did but that was out KD, out Kyrie, and out Spencer Dinwiddie.”

Al Bello / Getty Images

LeVert is undeniably one of the major reasons why the Nets succeeded to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this season. With Durant and Irving on the sideline due to injuries, LeVert stepped up and established an All-Star caliber performance on both ends of the floor. This season, the 25-year-old shooting guard is averaging 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

If he continues to improve his performance, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a third star will soon be born in Brooklyn. Unfortunately, he may not be the third fiddle that Durant and Irving need on their team. Individually, Sharpe said that the trio of Durant, Irving, and LeVert undeniably look good. However, he believes that LeVert would have a hard time sharing the court with their newly-acquired stars. Like Durant and Irving, he also needs the ball in his hands to maximize his potential on the court.

Once the two rejoin the team, LeVert will likely have limited ball touches and a less significant role on the offensive end of the floor. If LeVert struggles with his role next year, the Nets may consider including him in the trade package that would enable them to acquire a more established superstar that would complement Durant and Irving.