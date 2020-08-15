Green Bay Packers Players Are Weighing Whether Or Not To Wear Extra Protection In 2020

The Green Bay Packers players are trying to figure out the safest way to play the 2020 season and for some that could mean wearing a new kind of facemask either on, or under their helmets. On Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN wrote that several members of the team have given quite a bit of thought to whether or not the coronavirus pandemic means there’s a need to take extraordinary measures to protect themselves and their families while they try and compete for a Super Bowl berth, assuming the Super Bowl is played this year.

Demovsky talked to Packers‘ veteran center Corey Linsley about whether or not the offensive lineman was going to wear any special equipment to deal with the pandemic. Linsley told the reporter that as of “right now” he didn’t plan on wearing a mask in games or practices. The analyst believes there is room for that stance to change.

“As of right now, I don’t see myself wearing one,” the player said.

Demovsky said that during the interview, the center seemed to be thinking things through and realized that he hadn’t yet convinced himself entirely.

“Honestly, I guess this speaks a little to my ignorance, but I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t really have any information regarding that one way or the other.”

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

He added that if the Packers’ trainers came to him and said there were studies that pointed to the fact that masks or face shields made a very big difference, then he would probably listen to them. He also said that once the regular season rolls around, it is definitely an adjustment he believes he and other members of the Packers could make.

One former member of the franchise, who didn’t want to be named, said if he was still playing, he wouldn’t wear a face shield because he’d be afraid of it fogging up and hindering his vision.

On the other hand, Bryan Bulaga, who played with the Packers in 2019 and signed with the Chargers in the offseason, said he’s thinking about using some extra protection.

“I’m thinking about testing it out when we are allowed to see how I am able to breathe and check how much and if it fogs up,” Bulaga wrote in a text message. “And to be honest I have no clue how much it will help, that’s another factor on if I will wear it or not.”

The reporter said some of the Packers told him they think there are going to be guys trying lots of different things. Some believe new stuff is still going to be coming out during fall camp and after regular-season games start. Other members of the team said they’re waiting to see who does what before they make a decision.