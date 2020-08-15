Tim Tebow Opens Up About The Secret Work His Foundation Has Been Doing To Fight Human Trafficking

For the last seven years, Tim Tebow’s foundation has been working quietly to help free victims of human trafficking around the world.

Now, for the first time, the former NFL quarterback is opening up about the fight.

In an essay published on the Fox News website, Tebow opened up about the split-second decision from his father that led to a fight against trafficking. Tebow wrote that he received a phone call from his dad who was overseas and said that he had just “purchased four young girls” in order to save them from being trafficked. Though it was work they had not delved into in the past — Tim Tebow has done extensive charity work through his foundation and his parents have operated a number of missions across the globe — he said that they had no choice but to do it.

“At that point in time, there was no safe home to take the girls to. So we built one,” he wrote. “There’s a saying that evil triumphs when good men do nothing. My dad was not going to be the man who did nothing. Had he just stood there silently, who knows where these girls would have been taken and what would have been done to them.”

Tebow said they built a safe home for the survivors, and his Tim Tebow Foundation eventually grew more involved in the effort to help others who escaped. He said that these efforts started in 2013 but remained quiet, largely to protect the safety and security of the victims and the rescue operations. During that time his foundation has garnered headlines for many of its other efforts, including putting on an annual prom for young adults with special needs.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

In his essay, the former Denver Broncos quarterback turned New York Mets minor leaguer called on other people to take action against human trafficking. He acknowledged that to the average person it may seem impossible to make a difference against such a widespread problem, but stressed that proper awareness and education about the issue can help in preventing it. His organization is reactive as well, partnering with organizations around the world that carry out “tactical rescue missions” to remove victims who are trapped.

“Finally, we are committed to building long-term relationships with survivors through the establishment and support of safe homes where they can receive comprehensive, holistic care for as long as necessary, recognizing that recovery is often an exceptionally challenging and sometimes life-long process,” he wrote.