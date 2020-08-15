Dalvin Cook Says He Was Never Going To Hold Out Despite Rumors About The Vikings Star

Dalvin Cook told reporters on Friday that despite rumors to the contrary, he never really considered holding out of the Minnesota Vikings‘ training camp. Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported on Twitter that the star running back talked a bit about his frustrations this past offseason as he looked for a new contract.

Cook told assembled media he understood there were reports that his own agent or someone else in his camp had floated the idea of a holdout. He wanted to make sure those rumors were put to get once and for all.

“I was going to be here, regardless of the speculations that came up about me not coming,” Cook said.

The running back said he loves being in Minnesota. That was one of the reasons he was looking to get some kind of an extension done over the summer. If there had been a holdout, it wouldn’t have been a situation where he would have ever requested a trade. That claim is in line with earlier reports about the cause of his frustration.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this summer, Cook felt disrespected by the contract offers the team was giving him. He reportedly wanted to be one of the higher paid backs in the NFL. Those around the franchise countered by pointing out that while he did have a very good 2019, he has yet to show he can stay healthy for a full season.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

While he did rush for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns, he still missed two games last season. Injuries allowed him to appear in just 11 games in 2018 and only four the season before that.

Despite not having a new deal in place, Cook said he doesn’t plan to approach 2020 any differently. He still expects to be “full go” in camp.

Goessling wrote that Cook was asked about possibly taking out an insurance policy since he didn’t have an extension in place. He said that despite the fact that he doesn’t have the new contract that he wants, he believes he “is” the insurance policy. While he didn’t elaborate on exactly what that meant, he did say he understands that injuries are just part of football.

He said that he will deal with whatever comes in 2020 and he understands this year could be one where he doesn’t suffer a traditional injury, but there are other potential roadblocks that could get in the way. Cook reportedly finished his short media scrum by saying he will roll with whatever happens, even without a franchise tag or extension in place.