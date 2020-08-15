Lisa Rinna Dances In Her Underwear After Accepting Leslie Jordan’s ‘Tootsee Roll’ Challenge

Lisa wore a pair of black briefs and a tank top to get her groove on outside.

Lisa Rinna isn’t shy about showing off her moves on social media, so it likely came as no surprise to her fans that she accepted a dance challenge from actor Leslie Jordan. She shared the results of her efforts on her Instagram account on Friday, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star upped her video’s entertainment value by getting her groove on in her underwear.

Leslie, 65, has become an internet sensation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the large number of hilarious videos that he has shared on his Instagram page. The American Horror Story: Coven actor kicked off what just might become the internet’s next big dance craze by filming himself shaking his tail feather to the 1994 smash hit “Tootsee Roll” by the rap group 69 Boyz. He tagged Lisa and challenged her to do the same, and she kept the Tootsee train rolling by tagging celebrity stylist Brad Goreski

For her take on the challenge, Lisa, 57, rocked a pair of black low-rise briefs with a tiny white polka-dot pattern. She coupled the undergarments with a black tank top that didn’t quite cover up all of her toned tummy.

Her performance took place outside on a patio shaded by an awning. Her audience included two potted plants and a rolled-up water hose. Lisa’s feet were bare, and she got up on her tiptoes as she took tiny steps towards the center of the video’s frame. She also waved her arms in front of her. As “Tootsee Roll” blasted over the clip, she shook her hips, pointed a finger up in the air, and moved forward and backward. Her choreography also included a shoulder shimmy, a hair flip, and a move that looked a bit like the floss. She had a fierce expression on her face throughout her entire performance.

Many of the responses to Lisa’s post were positive.

“Out of everything going on this world please keep shining your light! Dance in your underwear, bathing suit, birthday suit! Do what makes you happy! I enjoy this soo much! Thank you,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Holy HELL! You have a killer body! No hatred from me!” another admirer remarked.

However, Lisa did have to clap back at a few of her followers, including one person who seemed to suggest that she’s too thin.

“Eat some food. Have a burger,” the commenter wrote.

“Well what If I want sushi?” Lisa replied.

The former Days of Our Lives star often responds to her critics on Instagram. During an episode of RHOBH, one of her costars, Garcelle Beauvais, suggested that her social media activity was potentially to blame for her daughter Amelia’s eating disorder. Lisa clapped back by sharing a video of Amelia dancing with a pair of tambourines to show her followers that the 19-year-old was “thriving.”