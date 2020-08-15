‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Chase & Sasha Continue To Mourn Their Losses

Both Chase and Sasha are trying their best to get on with their lives, but General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 17 says that they will be having a hard time. They are mourning the loss of their soulmates and it sounds like these next few days will be even worse for them as they watch Michael and Willow together.

According to Soap Central, Chase will see the love of his life with his former BFF as husband and wife, which will fill him with regret. He seemed to have accepted what he and Sasha did for Wiley, but this next week be rough for him. The spoilers don’t indicate whether Willow and Michael will see Chase or if he watches them from a distance, but either way it won’t be good.

Sasha is dealing with her loss in a more dangerous way. She has snorted cocaine twice now. A few days ago on General Hospital, she ended up taking more after Carly approached her and Chase thanking them for the sacrifice they made for the sake of Wiley. She told them that it worked and Michael got full custody of his son and now he and Willow will raise Wiley together. That piece of news hit Sasha hard. Even though she was thrilled that Wiley is safe from Nelle, she isn’t happy that Michael is with Willow and not her. She then turned to drugs to deal with the pain.

Valerie Durant / ABC

Michael and Willow still have no idea that this was all a lie to make them think that Chase and Sasha were cheating on them behind their backs. Their scheme worked too well and now it seems that they are both regretting it.

General Hospital fans are not too happy to see Sasha falling into the drug scene. It looks like she is digging herself deeper into a hole that she will have a hard time getting out of. Things may end up slipping out to Michael and Willow that the cheating was a lie and that they did it to keep Wiley safe, but it may be too late by then. Chase and Sasha may just move on, or worse.

It seems that Chase and Brooklyn Quartermaine have been getting a bit closer. They had another run in this past week. However, Brooklyn will be crying on Dustin’s shoulders in a few days, so the show may be heading towards a reunion between the two exes instead.