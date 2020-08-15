Tom Brady Gets Cussed Out Like Everybody Else While Learning The Offense According To Bruce Arians

Tom Brady might have gotten the heroes welcome to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers from the fans, but head coach Bruce Arians said the future Hall-of-Famer gets yelled at and “cussed out” when he makes a mistake just like every other member of the team. He made the comments according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk who wrote about Brady’s new home on Friday.

Part of any potential struggles, as Williams pointed out could be due to the fact that Brady wasn’t really able to work out with his new squad. However, he did manage to get some of his teammates together every so often in order to at least figure out some kind of rhythm.

Brady’s new head coach also told the media that while the quarterback might not have a full grasp of the new offense just yet, he’s not all that worried.

“Yeah, he’s probably the least of my worries right now,” the coach said earlier this week, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. “He’s where he needs to be. We need to get more live reps. Blocking, tackling. This game’s a blocking and tackling game. Fourteen days to block and tackle. Is that enough? And I hate tackling ourselves. We don’t want to road-block ourselves, but we’ve got to get ready to play a game. I think that’s the biggest disadvantage — not being in pads and not playing fast.”

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The team put on pads on Monday and have slowly but surely, installing both the offensive and defensive gameplans, according to the staff.

The head man said the biggest challenge that will come with Brady’s new team is getting up to speed and “playing fast.” None of the coaches are said to have any concerns that the former New England Patriots star is going to be ready to go when the regular season kicks off. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t made mistakes and won’t make more mistakes as fall camp moves forward.

Arians said he hasn’t and doesn’t plan to treat Brady any different than he would any other member of the roster. He said that should the signal-caller make a mistake that he deserves to get “cussed out” for, he will get cussed out.

There was reportedly even an incident where he drew the ire of his coaches while the Bucs were doing a walkthrough. It was said that Brady likes to throw the ball during a walkthrough, but the Buccanneers offense doesn’t allow for that. When the quarterback threw the ball anyway, he got a talking to.