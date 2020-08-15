People Who Recover From COVID-19 Are Likely Immune From Reinfection For Three Months, CDC Says

Those who recover from COVID-19 will likely have a period of three months where they are safe from suffering a reinfection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new guidance.

There previously had been debate in the medical community over whether those who contract the novel coronavirus would be able to be infected a second time. As The Hill noted, the new CDC guidance is the first public acknowledgement that there may be a specific period of immunity from COVID-19. The report noted that previous research indicated that antibodies in a recovered patient fade over a few months, though it did not specifically determine whether there was a time of protection from a second infection.

The information was included in a guidance about quarantining for those who have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, noting that those who have had the infection in the past three months do not have to follow the same recommendation of self-quarantining for 14 days.

“People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms,” the CDC recommendation read.

As the Washington Post reported last month, there have been a number of reports of people who suffered secondary infections but still no medical consensus on whether it is truly a separate infection or just a re-emergence of the same illness. Experts have also said that some who believed they were positive with an asymptomatic case may have actually been given false positives the first time, which is believed to have happened in a series of cases initially seen as secondary infections in South Korea.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Experts have noted that it is difficult to make conclusions based only on this anecdotal evidence.

“You can’t extrapolate those anecdotal, first-person observations to the entire population and make sweeping conclusions about how the virus works,” Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, told the Washington Post.

As The Hill reported, a CDC spokesperson said that while there may be a period of immunity after the virus runs its course, it is still important that these individuals take proper social distancing precautions like wearing masks and proper washing of hands until more is known about long-term immunities.