Reality Steve Shares The Latest On Tayshia Adams’ ‘The Bachelorette’ Takeover

Blogger Reality Steve took to Twitter on Friday to share some new spoilers for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Tayshia Adams has reportedly taken over for Clare Crawley and it seems that she’s been quite busy with the process.

ABC has yet to confirm any of the rumors about what’s gone on with this run of The Bachelorette. However, the blogger’s teasers recently detailed a lot of juicy tidbits. Clare Crawley started as the lead this season, but she is rumored to have fallen head-over-heels for one of her suitors.

The buzz is that Clare fell so hard, so fast for contestant Dale Moss that she knew he was the one almost immediately. Production is believed to have coordinated with Clare to let her stick with Dale and stop filming. They then brought Tayshia in to essentially have her own mini-journey to try to find her Mr. Right too.

Now, Reality Steve said via Twitter that Tayshia has been through three or perhaps even four rose ceremonies already.

His spoilers also suggest that the cameras never really stopped rolling, at least not for long, as producers transitioned from Clare to Tayshia. The rumor mill was in overdrive as The Bachelorette fans caught wind of what was happening. Apparently, however, production barely even slowed down as they put together a new plan.

Who did Tayshia get to meet, and were they just Clare’s castoffs? The spoiler guru acknowledged this was a significant question as this all started to make headlines, since quite a few guys had already been eliminated heading into this transition. Now, it seems the spoiler guru has gained some fresh insight.

“(SPOILER): 42 guys were posted in July a couple days b4 filming began. Some of them never got cast. Some of them were cast night 1. And some never met Clare and werent brought on til Tayshia became Bachelorette. So Tayshia DIDNT just get Clare’s remaining guys once she left,” he explained in his Friday tweets.

Given that insight, it sounds as if Tayshia had a full slate of men to choose from, including quite a few who hadn’t started filming with the initial group of bachelors.

Was she given a chance to essentially go through the full process as if she were The Bachelorette lead all along? It is sounding like that was probably the case, but it’s not known for certain yet.

There are still plenty of questions about how this is being done, and Reality Steve will surely have additional spoilers to share in the days ahead. ABC is supposedly going to show both Clare’s short journey and Tayshia’s search for love this fall and it sounds like a wild season of The Bachelorette is on the way.