Demi Jones Rocks A Tiny Pink Bikini As She Holidays In Greece

British model and TV personality Demi Jones took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 14, and wowed her 1.1 million fans with a set of skin-baring snaps.

In the photos, Demi, who became famous after participating in the popular series Love Island, rocked a very skimpy, light-pink bikini which allowed her to show off major skin.

The top boasted triangular cups, a plunging neckline, thin straps that tied behind her neck, and criss-cross detailing on the midsection that featured beads and tassels. The risque ensemble not only allowed Demi to show off a glimpse of her cleavage but it also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach.

Demi teamed the racy top with matching string bottoms that she tied high on her slender hips. She also opted for a white cover-up skirt through which she displayed her sexy thighs and toned legs.

The 22-year-old hottie wore her auburn tresses in curls, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Mykonos Island, Greece, where the model is currently vacationing. The shoot took place on a boat against the breathtaking background of the ocean, the island, and the clear blue sky.

The hottie posted two photos from the shoot. In the first one, she stood on the edge of the boat and leaned against the railings. She lifted one of her knees, touched her hair, slightly tilted her head, and gazed straight into the camera as she soaked up the sun.

In the second pic, she stood straight, placed a hand on the railing, held her other hand behind her head, lifted her chin, closed her eyes, and puckered her lips.

Within eight hours of going live, the post racked up more than 69,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 300 messages in which they praised her beautiful looks and incredible figure.

“Wow, you are so, so unreal, amazing, and beautiful!” one of her fans commented.

“Omg, this is everything!!!! So stunning!!!” another user chimed in.

“The most gorgeous and sexy woman in England. Love you so much. Hope you are enjoying your vacation,” a third follower wrote.

“Ugh, ILYSM, Demi, you’re a QUEEN!!” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “Greek goddess,” “perfect,” and “hottest,” to express their adoration for Demi.

Apart from her regular followers, several other models and reality TV personalities also liked and commented on the photo, including Jessica Gale, Eve Gale, Elma Pazar, and Shaughna Phillips.