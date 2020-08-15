WWE News: Two Legends Confirmed For ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is set to appear on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the company confirmed the segment on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Michaels will be on the show to address Randy Orton attacking Ric Flair in the previous edition. “The Viper” delivered a punt to his manager after berating him in a segment.

While it’s been teased that the pair’s confrontation was a work to set up a potential swerve at SummerSlam, the former allies appear to have parted ways for now.

Michaels also has a history with both performers, so he’s an ideal choice to get involved in the storyline. The Hall of Famer retired Flair at WrestleMania 24, and he feuded with Orton during his in-ring career. In 2007, Michaels was also a victim of “The Viper’s” punt maneuver.

Michaels has retired from in-ring competition, but his inclusion could be a means of getting more heel momentum for “The Viper.” He is still able to take bumps, and if he’s attacked on during the angle, it will continue Orton’s reign of terror against company legends.

Of course, it’s also possible that Michaels is returning to television to boost the ratings, which have been in decline throughout the pandemic. “The Heartbreak Kid” has star power and will attract some nostalgic fans.

As noted by Fightful, Rey Mysterio is also set to return to the red brand. The legendary luchador has been absent since Extreme Rules after losing his eye as part of a storyline with Seth Rollins.

Mysterio will confront Rollins for giving his son, Dominik, a vicious beatdown on the previous installment. Dominik will have his debut match against Rollins at SummerSlam, and his father will be used to build more hype for the showdown.

However, now that Mysterio has reportedly signed a new contract with the promotion, he’ll undoubtedly return to programming as normal moving forward.

The show will be the final episode of Monday Night Raw from inside the Performance Center. All of the programs have been held there throughout the pandemic, but the promotion is moving all future events to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida until travel restrictions are lifted.

With the next pay-per-view only a couple of weeks away, the next installment should give a better indication as to which matches fans can expect to see at SummerSlam. The Retribution faction will undoubtedly show up as well, as they’ve been causing havoc on television recently.