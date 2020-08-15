Hannah Godwin Shows Off Her Figure In A Black Dress While On An At-Home Pasta Date

Hannah Godwin got all dressed up for a sweet, stay-at-home pasta date.

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin turned to Instagram on Friday, August 14 to share four photos from an at-home pasta date night. While he did not appear in any of the snapshots, the date was presumably with her fiance, Dylan Barbour.

Even though the sweet date took place at home, Godwin still made sure to dress up properly for the occasion. She looked gorgeous in a black, form-fitting dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The dress was purchased from the popular brand Revolve and showed off her impressive figure. She finished off the look with matching high heels.

Godwin wore her blond hair slicked back in a low ponytail and accessorized with a pair of dangling diamond earrings. She appeared to be standing in the bedroom she shares with Barbour, and their bed was covered with a fluffy comforter visible behind her. Godwin held a large bowl of delicious-looking pasta as she posed for the photo. She took a big bite while giggling in the second snapshot.

The third photo included in the post focused on the dinner setup. It featured two bowls of half-eaten pasta, as well as two glasses of red wine. A bottle of wine sat on the side, in case anyone was in need of a refill. The fourth and final snapshot included in the post featured a white napkin. The phrase “cooking is my love language” was embroidered across the fabric in red cursive letters.

The photos accumulated over 29,000 likes from Godwin’s 1.5 million Instagram followers in less than an hour after it was shared. Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on the sweet photos and gush over her gorgeous looks.

“I wish I looked as cute eating pasta, I look more like a demon from the underworld though,” joked one fan.

“I can’t say I look like this eating pasta but I wish I could,” wrote a second person.

“Where’d you get the embroidered napkin? It’s so cute!” inquired a third social media user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Godwin met and fell in love with Barbour during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. He had his eyes set on her prior to even entering the season. While there were some ups and downs throughout the process, the pair eventually connected and have been happily together ever since.