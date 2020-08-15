Gabby Epstein Showers In Tiny White Bikini With Revealing Back

Gabby wore her top in an unusual way as she got all wet.

Gabby Epstein thrilled her fans by getting soaking wet in her latest Instagram video. She uploaded the steamy footage to her account on Friday, August 14, and it was smash hit with her 2.3 million followers.

The 26-year-old Australian model was filmed outdoors, where she used a shower to rinse off. The apparatus was located beside the cement steps leading up to an above-ground pool with clear sides. A number of tall palm trees and large cloth umbrellas could be seen on the opposite side of the pool.

Gabby was dressed to go for a swim or soak up some sun. She wore a bikini that looked solid white from a distance. However, as the camera approached her, it became clear that the bathing suit featured a pattern of tiny black polka dots. She credited photographer Clint Robert with filming the video, and he responded to her post by making an observation about her swimwear in the comments section.

“Your Bikini is on upside down,” he wrote.

To transform her string bikini top in a strapless bandeau, Gabby had seemingly tied both the upper and lower strings behind her back. The neck ties were crossed in front of her chest so that the two corners of her top’s triangle cups met in the center right above her bust. This created a large opening that showed off her perky cleavage. From the front, Gabby’s bottoms had a scooped waist that showcased her taut stomach. The sides were cut high to make her lithe legs look even longer and leaner.

The model faced the camera at the beginning of the video. She stood underneath the high shower head, and water sprayed down on her as she ran her hands over her drenched blond hair. Her long locks were already slicked back from her face. Gabby left her sunglasses on as she showered. They were a pair of pointed cat-eye sunnies with dark frames and lenses.

Gabby showed off her posing prowess by standing on her tiptoes with her feet crossed at the ankles. As the camera came closer to her, she gave her viewers a flirty smile over her shoulder and turned around. This revealed that her bottoms had a thong back that left little of her peachy posterior to the imagination. She briefly glanced back behind her as she continued balancing on her toes and rinsing her hair.

“Fully obsessed with you,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Freaking beautiful,” another user chimed in.

“Getting away with showering with sunglasses is a major flex,” quipped a third commenter.

The pool Gabby was filmed in front of appeared to be the same one that she and fellow model Madi Edwards recently took a dip in. As The Inquisitr reported, the gorgeous women have been enjoying a relaxing getaway in Punta de Mita, Mexico.