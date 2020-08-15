Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Hang Out With ‘American Idol’ Couple Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner In L.A.

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo seem to be living their best life in Los Angles, California with their 2-year-old daughter Felicity. The Counting On stars just recently got to hang out with some good friends of theirs, who also happen to be American Idol alums. Married couple Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett took a trip out west to pay them a visit.

Jinger and Jeremy had been holed up at home for weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, but now they seem to be out and about a little more these days taking advantage of the fresh air and sunshine. Gabby posted an Instagram share on Friday showing the two couples, as well as Felicity, taking a stroll in the California sunshine. All four adults were wearing masks while Jeremy snapped the photo.

The former professional soccer player sported a baseball cap and a blue t-shirt. Behind him was Jinger, who was holding their daughter in her arms. She wore a black shirt over her baby bump. The Duggar daughter is currently pregnant with their second child. They are expecting another girl.

Felicity looked a little shell-shocked in the picture. Her messy hair made for an even cuter snapshot.

Gabby stood beside Jinger wearing a pair of dark shorts and a grey printed t-shirt. In the back was Cade with his long curly locks pulled back into what looked like a ponytail. He wore a pair of blue jeans and a green shirt.

Jeremy had stated on his Instagram that the two musicians were in town to have a chat on his and Jinger’s new podcast called Hope We Hold. He said that they would be talking about their faith, music, fame, and pretty much anything else that came to mind.

Jinger shared in her Instagram stories a little relaxation time in their home with their friends, while promoting the podcast.

Cade and Jeremy met over a year ago and it seems that they became fast friends. Since then the two couples have been hanging out whenever they got the chance. Jeremy was even asked to officiate Cade and Gabby’s wedding last October as well.

Jinger’s due date is in November and they are getting Felicity ready to be a big sister, despite her not really understanding exactly what that really means. The reality star also shared a few pregnancy tips a few days ago, such as drinking enough water and trying to sneak in naps through the day.