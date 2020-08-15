Anna Vakili Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Short Skirt And Cleavage-Baring Top

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili, who is famous for her incredible hourglass figure, took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 14, and treated her 1.2 million followers to a set of hot pictures.

In the snapshot, the 30-year-old model, who gained popularity after participating in the TV series Love Island, could be seen wearing a beige-colored two-piece ensemble consisting of a tight top and matching miniskirt.

Her top boasted a low-cut neckline which allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage, a zippered front, long sleeves, and a slit at the bottom that exposed her taut stomach.

The hottie teamed the risque garment with matching mini skirt that accentuated her perfect waist-to-hip ratio. She completed her attire with a pair of transparent heels.

Anna wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves, and let her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of accessories, she opted for a dainty pendant that rested at the base of her throat, a delicate gold bracelet, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

The shoot took place outdoors. To the excitement of her fans, Anna shared three pictures.

In the first pic, she could be seen standing with her legs spread wide apart. She tugged at the hemline of her top, lifted her chin, and gazed at the camera. In the second snapshot, she bent down to show off ample cleavage, placed her hands on her thighs, and seductively parted her lips.

For the third and final picture, Anna struck a side pose, slightly stuck her booty out, looked downward, and ran a finger through her hair.

In the caption, Anna informed users that her chic ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Rebellious Fashion, adding that the brand sponsored her post. She also offered her fans a discount code to shop from the retailer’s website.

Within six hours of going live, Anna’s picture racked up more than 29,000 likes. What’s more, several of her followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 200 messages in which they praised her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“You look so pretty, Anna, I love you,” one of her fans commented.

“I mean this look could cause traffic jams!!” another user chimed in.

“No wayyyy, you are totally unreal, Anna!!” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, how can someone be this beautiful and perfect? Your style and beauty blow me away,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular followers, several other TV stars and models also liked and commented on the picture, including Brooke Lynette, Natalia Zoppa, and Jade Affleck.