WWE News: Current Champion Challenges The Rock To ‘WrestleMania’ Match

In a recent interview with The Glasgow Times, by way of Sportskeeda, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed that he wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania.

According to McIntyre, the WWE legend has been a huge supporter of his for a while. The Rock’s appreciation of the Scottish superstar came about before his title victory against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 as well.

However, there has been some friendly animosity between McIntyre and The Rock ever since “The Great One” came out in support of Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. Ziggler unsuccessfully challenged for McIntyre’s gold at the event.

“The Rock is the best, one of the nicest guys in the world and he deserves all his success. There was a time I was doing nothing, really, and TMZ asked him who he thought was the next breakout star. And he picked me, which really inspired me and fired me up. I appreciated that and it gave me motivation. Then to see WWE posted an image of Dolph Ziggler with the title, and Rock backed him up! That hurt my one feeling I’ve got left.”

As summarized by WhatCulture, The Rock’s support of McIntyre’s nemesis inspired the Monday Night Raw star to lash out at the legend. While the exchange was in good spirits, it could have been McIntyre’s way of laying the foundation for a potential rivalry.

During The Glasgow Times interview, the Scotsman went on to say that his dream is to face The Rock at the “Show of Shows” in Ibrox stadium, which is the home of his favorite soccer team, Rangers F.C. However, the champion said that if the event was ever held in Scotland, they’d need a much larger venue.

McIntyre also said that he’s calling out the legend because The Rock would have done the same during his own heyday as a competitor during the Attitude Era. He also revealed that he doesn’t back down from anyone, and that includes “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.”

McIntyre isn’t the only current performer who wants to face the Hollywood A-lister in the middle of the ring. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Daniel Bryan called The Rock out to a match because he’s tired of his daughter making him listen to a Moana song.

The Rock hasn’t officially retired from in-ring competition, so it’s possible that he could face a modern star at some point. However, it will most likely be against Roman Reigns, as they’re cousins and it’s considered a dream bout for many fans.